Dr. Jacques Germain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacques Germain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1427122688
- Connecticut Mental Health Center
- St Johns Genl Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Psychiatry
Dr. Germain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
