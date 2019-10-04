Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- NV
- Las Vegas
- Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD
Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ottawa, Fac Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Lamothe works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates3131 La Canada St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 933-9400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Cardioversion, Elective
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat First Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamothe?
Excellent caring doctor and very thorough.
About Dr. Jacques Lamothe, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1679673057
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Ottawa, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamothe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamothe works at
Dr. Lamothe has seen patients for Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamothe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lamothe speaks French and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamothe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamothe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamothe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamothe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.