See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (53)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD

Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Moritz works at Gynecology and Integrative Womens Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Moritz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology and Integrative Womens Care
    30 E 23rd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 203-0933
  2. 2
    Obstetrics & Gynecology- Lower Manhattan
    233 Broadway Rm 2750, New York, NY 10279 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-5662

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moritz?

    Jul 14, 2021
    Dr. Moritz delivered all 3 of our children. I can say, without question, that he is the single best medical professional I have ever dealt with. Does it take time to get an appointment? Of course it does. That's what happens when someone is as incredible as Dr. Moritz is. Do you have to wait extra time in the waiting room sometimes? Of course you do. That's what happens when a Doctor takes as much time and care of each patient as Dr. Moritz does. He's thoughtful, incredibly caring, brilliant, and 100% supportive of patient choice while also giving insightful opinions based on decades of exceptional care. I almost never give reviews, but I happen to recommend Dr. Moritz recently and stumbled upon this website and felt compelled to let people know how grateful we are that we were able to have this man as our doctor. Forever grateful.
    Incredibly Fortunate — Jul 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moritz to family and friends

    Dr. Moritz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moritz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD.

    About Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407857907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moritz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moritz works at Gynecology and Integrative Womens Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Moritz’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Moritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moritz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jacques Moritz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.