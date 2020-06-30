Overview of Dr. Jacques Piche, MD

Dr. Jacques Piche, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Piche works at JACQUES PICHE MD in Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Vocal Cord Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.