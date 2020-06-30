Dr. Jacques Piche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques Piche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacques Piche, MD
Dr. Jacques Piche, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Piche works at
Dr. Piche's Office Locations
Jacques Piche MD.164 Boynton Ave, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 566-7930Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Piche back in March 2020 and he was very helpful. He is a nice guy and he genuinely cared about me and my wellbeing and helped with me with the sinus issues that I was having. I would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Jacques Piche, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1922078997
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piche accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piche works at
Dr. Piche has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Vocal Cord Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piche speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Piche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.