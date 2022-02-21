See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD

Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard University

Dr. Fontaine works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Pleural Cancer and Esophageal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fontaine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 587-0927

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Esophageal Cancer

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2022
    Dr. Fontaine is the doctor who performed a biopsy for me last week. He is knowledgeable, experienced and caring. The whole process was painless, and my surgery incision recovered very well. From day one when I visited him for diagnosis, I knew I found a great doctor with extensive practice in treating lung cancer. In less than a few days, I got an accurate diagnosis and will start treatment soon. Moffitt is a great place for cancer patients, because they have top notch doctors who care, along with the nurses and staff, the hospital culture is amazing!!! Thanks Dr. Fontaine!
    Betty Wang — Feb 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1205028867
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University
    • Boston U|BOSTON UNIVERSITY|Boston University School Of Medicine|Harvard-Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fontaine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fontaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fontaine works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fontaine’s profile.

    Dr. Fontaine has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Pleural Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontaine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontaine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

