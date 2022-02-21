Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD
Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard University
Dr. Fontaine works at
Dr. Fontaine's Office Locations
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 587-0927
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fontaine is the doctor who performed a biopsy for me last week. He is knowledgeable, experienced and caring. The whole process was painless, and my surgery incision recovered very well. From day one when I visited him for diagnosis, I knew I found a great doctor with extensive practice in treating lung cancer. In less than a few days, I got an accurate diagnosis and will start treatment soon. Moffitt is a great place for cancer patients, because they have top notch doctors who care, along with the nurses and staff, the hospital culture is amazing!!! Thanks Dr. Fontaine!
About Dr. Jacques-Pierre Fontaine, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1205028867
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Boston U|BOSTON UNIVERSITY|Boston University School Of Medicine|Harvard-Brigham and Women's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontaine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fontaine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fontaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontaine works at
Dr. Fontaine has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Pleural Cancer and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontaine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fontaine speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontaine.
