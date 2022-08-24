See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Kingwood, TX
Dr. Jacques Samson, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacques Samson, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Regional One Health.

Dr. Samson works at MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - Kingwood in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - Kingwood
    600 Rockmead Dr Ste 211, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 275-5558
    MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - The Woodlands
    9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Regional One Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I honestly don’t know how to show this man as much gratitude that I feel. I honestly believe if it was not for him fighting for me both me and my daughter would have died. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Dr Samson.
    Misty Fendley — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Jacques Samson, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326082157
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Maternal &amp;amp; Fetal Medicine
    Residency
    • Wayne State University, Obstetrics &amp;amp; Gynecology
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacques Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samson has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Samson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

