Overview of Dr. Jacques Winter, MD

Dr. Jacques Winter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Winter works at Neurohealth Pro Health in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.