Overview of Dr. Jacquetta Foushee, MD

Dr. Jacquetta Foushee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Foushee works at Wake Psychiatry Pllc in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.