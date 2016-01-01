Overview of Dr. Jacquline Tessen, MD

Dr. Jacquline Tessen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tessen works at Anniston Medical Clinic PC in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.