Dr. Jad Daye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jad Daye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jad Daye, MD
Dr. Jad Daye, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Daye works at
Dr. Daye's Office Locations
-
1
Jad Daye, MD21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 650, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daye?
I've been seeing Dr. Jad Daye since August 2019. He's GREAT with his patient's. I trust him more than any other Dr I go to. Now my husband has started seeing him. He's the best. And explains thing's very well.
About Dr. Jad Daye, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1043503907
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daye works at
Dr. Daye has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Daye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.