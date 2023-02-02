Overview of Dr. Jad Khalil, MD

Dr. Jad Khalil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE) and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Khalil works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.