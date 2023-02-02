Dr. Jad Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jad Khalil, MD
Overview of Dr. Jad Khalil, MD
Dr. Jad Khalil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE) and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Khalil's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - West Bloomfield33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (833) 667-3627
-
2
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Southfield26025 Lahser Rd # 201, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (833) 667-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office was extremely clean, the staff was very helpful and pleasant to work with. My visit was on time which does not happen in many practices. Dr. Khalil was very easy to talk with and he was thorough. I appreciated the way he walk me through what is going on with my neck issues. Before the appointment was done he outline next steps that we are going to take to figure out a path forward.
About Dr. Jad Khalil, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124237912
Education & Certifications
- LATIN AMERICAN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE (UNIBE)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalil speaks Arabic.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.