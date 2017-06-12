Overview of Dr. Jad Skaf, MD

Dr. Jad Skaf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Lebanese University School of Medicine, Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Skaf works at Pennsylvania Heart and Vascular Group in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.