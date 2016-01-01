Dr. Jad Swingle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jad Swingle, MD
Overview
Dr. Jad Swingle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Swingle works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swingle?
About Dr. Jad Swingle, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447463294
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swingle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swingle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swingle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swingle works at
Dr. Swingle has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swingle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swingle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swingle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.