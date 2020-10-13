Dr. Jadd Koury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jadd Koury, MD
Overview
Dr. Jadd Koury, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Locations
Sollenberger Colon-Rectal Sgy3907 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 232-4567
UPMC Pinnacle Colon and Rectal Surgery3901 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 232-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Explained in detail what CT Scan showed and made me at ease and explained my problems thoroughly.
About Dr. Jadd Koury, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.