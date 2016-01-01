Dr. Fapohunda accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jadesola Fapohunda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jadesola Fapohunda, MD
Dr. Jadesola Fapohunda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Fac Hlth Scis, U Ife and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Fapohunda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fapohunda's Office Locations
-
1
Theda Oaks Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center19226 Stonehue Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 268-0120
-
2
Medical Therapy and Research2130 NE Loop 410 Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 614-1234
-
3
Svmc Holdings Inc2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fapohunda?
About Dr. Jadesola Fapohunda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043567423
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Fac Hlth Scis, U Ife
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fapohunda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fapohunda works at
Dr. Fapohunda has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fapohunda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fapohunda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fapohunda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fapohunda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fapohunda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.