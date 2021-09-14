See All Hand Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jadie De Tolla, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jadie De Tolla, MD

Dr. Jadie De Tolla, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. De Tolla works at NYU Langone in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Tolla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone
    6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)


About Dr. Jadie De Tolla, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184043366


Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jadie De Tolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Tolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. De Tolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. De Tolla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Tolla.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Tolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Tolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

