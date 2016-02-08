Dr. Jadwiga Czajkowska, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czajkowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jadwiga Czajkowska, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Northwest Rheumatology800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 4003, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 364-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional, listening, always explain if asked,nice and devoted. If you go and see her,you will get the best care ever.
- Rheumatology
- English, Polish
Dr. Czajkowska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czajkowska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czajkowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czajkowska has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czajkowska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Czajkowska speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Czajkowska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czajkowska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czajkowska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czajkowska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.