Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jae Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Jae Kim, MD
Dr. Jae Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Kim Jae Chul MD Office5031 Villa Linde Pkwy Ste 20, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-2975
-
2
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
we went to a variety of psychologists and psychiatrists . Dr. Kim was the only one who took my daughters blood and monitored the amount of meds in her system and also discovered that she had a thyroid that wasn't working
About Dr. Jae Kim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1295734762
Education & Certifications
- KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
