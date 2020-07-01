Overview

Dr. Jae-Koo An, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. An works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.