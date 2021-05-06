Dr. Jae Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jae Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jae Lim, MD is a Trauma Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Trauma Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine|Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Brain & Spine1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 559, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-4374Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Atlantic Brain & Spine - Tysons8230 Boone Blvd Ste 360, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (571) 396-0259Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
Did my back surgery years ago. Excellent surgeon
About Dr. Jae Lim, MD
- Trauma Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1083657910
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai Institute|Cedar Sinai Institute|Cedars Sinai medical center|Cedars Sinai medical center
- University of California Medical Center
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine|Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim speaks Korean.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.