Dr. Jae Nam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jae Nam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 230, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 495-8300
Northeast Endoscopy Center LLC721 Wellness Way Ste 110, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 879-0999
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr. Nam. He did my husbands colonoscopy & mine. He was great at the consult & when it was time for the procedures. He has great bedside manner. He is kind & personable. His staff are great also. The doctor that gave the sedation meds as well. They were all professional & kind. They will take good care of you.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Nam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nam has seen patients for Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.
