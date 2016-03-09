Dr. Jae Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jae Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jae Park, MD
Dr. Jae Park, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Jae Park MD12750 SW 2nd St Ste 101, Beaverton, OR 97005 Directions (503) 643-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's helped me with every concern and I came to understand that I'm not just a patient number to him. He knows my name. I'm a person and he cares about that person.
About Dr. Jae Park, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1780621805
Education & Certifications
- CHUN NAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
