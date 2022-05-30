Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
The Orthopedic Center at Mount Sinai West425 W 59th St Lbby 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kim is a very skilled doctor and has helped me greatly with a hand problem. I would recommend him anytime without hesitation. As a physician myself I appreciate his skills and bedside manners greatly and he deserves the highest praise
About Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1831395631
Education & Certifications
- Raymond M Curtis Hand Cr Union Meml Hosp
- HARVARD COMBINED ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY RESIDENCY PROGRAM
- Brigham &amp; Women's Hospital-Harvard Medical School
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Broken Arm and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.