Overview of Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD

Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Kim works at Mount Sinai Hospital - Orthopedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Broken Arm and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.