Overview of Dr. Jaesung Lee, MD

Dr. Jaesung Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA and Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.