Overview

Dr. Jaewook Dong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Dong works at Advanced Gastroenterology Assoc in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.