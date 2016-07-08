Dr. Jafar Tay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jafar Tay, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Jafar Tay, M.D.175 N Jackson Ave Ste 201, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1461
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I suffered a catastrophic knee injury/dislocation. My situation was bleak. I was facing the horrible realization that I was going to lose my leg from the knee down. Dr Tay, along with the trauma surgeons at Regional Medical Center operated on my leg for over 9 hours. They worked tirelessly, all night long, and completed my surgery at 5:00 am. Dr Tay never gave up. He worked through the many complications and SAVED MY LEG!! I'm so incredibly grateful! Thank you, Dr Tay! You are the BEST!!
About Dr. Jafar Tay, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- SURGERY, UCSF-FRESNO, FRESNO, CA|University Of Wisconsin
- University Of California
- University Of California
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Tay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tay has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.