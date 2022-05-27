See All Family Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jafeen Ilmudeen, MD

Family Medicine
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jafeen Ilmudeen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Ilmudeen works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights
    186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2399
  2. 2
    NYU at Cobble Hill
    97 Amity St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Immunization Administration
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Immunization Administration

Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jafeen Ilmudeen, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730534983
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jafeen Ilmudeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilmudeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ilmudeen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ilmudeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ilmudeen works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ilmudeen’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilmudeen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilmudeen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilmudeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilmudeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

