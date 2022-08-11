Overview of Dr. Jaffar Tremazi, MD

Dr. Jaffar Tremazi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Tremazi works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.