Dr. Tremazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffar Tremazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaffar Tremazi, MD
Dr. Jaffar Tremazi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Tremazi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tremazi's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Valley Disease Management Clinic1904 N Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 469-1823
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tremazi?
Dr. Tremazi addressed all of my concerns. Did did extensive blood work to identify/verify if there were any issues. He explained things well and listened intently to my concerns. He is very personable and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jaffar Tremazi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649248782
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tremazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tremazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tremazi works at
Dr. Tremazi has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tremazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tremazi speaks Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tremazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tremazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tremazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.