Dr. Bashey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffer Bashey, MD
Overview of Dr. Jaffer Bashey, MD
Dr. Jaffer Bashey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Santiam Hospital.
Dr. Bashey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bashey's Office Locations
-
1
Willamette Urology PC2973 12th St SE, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 561-7100
-
2
Willamette Urology PC591 Se Clay St, Dallas, OR 97338 Directions (503) 561-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Samaritan Albany General Hospital
- Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
- Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
- Santiam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bashey?
I consider Dr. Bashey excellent, he is always aware that his patient understands (given though his time is limited). He is humble and does not judge the patient by his appearance. I consider him a professional. Dr. Thanks
About Dr. Jaffer Bashey, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1801820139
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashey works at
Dr. Bashey has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.