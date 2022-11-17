See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Jagadish Boggavarapu, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jagadish Boggavarapu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Boggavarapu works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Castle Rock, CO and Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center
    7700 W Virginia Ave Unit B, Lakewood, CO 80226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 238-0471
    Castle Rock
    1175 S Perry St Ste 150, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 238-0471
    Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center
    500 W 144th Ave Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 238-0471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

  View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 17, 2022
    He took time with me, did a series of tests. He asked many questions so he got the full context of what I'm dealing with. He is fond of prescribing and I am not fond of meds, so it's a negotiation. I felt well taken care of.
    About Dr. Jagadish Boggavarapu, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023177573
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    • Affiliated Hospitals at Canton
    • St Thomas Hospital
    • Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jagadish Boggavarapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boggavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boggavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boggavarapu has seen patients for Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boggavarapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boggavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boggavarapu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boggavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boggavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

