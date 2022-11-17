Dr. Jagadish Boggavarapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boggavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagadish Boggavarapu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jagadish Boggavarapu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Locations
Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center7700 W Virginia Ave Unit B, Lakewood, CO 80226 Directions (303) 238-0471
Castle Rock1175 S Perry St Ste 150, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (303) 238-0471
Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center500 W 144th Ave Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (303) 238-0471
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He took time with me, did a series of tests. He asked many questions so he got the full context of what I'm dealing with. He is fond of prescribing and I am not fond of meds, so it's a negotiation. I felt well taken care of.
About Dr. Jagadish Boggavarapu, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023177573
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Affiliated Hospitals at Canton
- St Thomas Hospital
- Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
