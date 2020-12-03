Dr. Jagan Akella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagan Akella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jagan Akella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Heart Consultants of Manatee5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-8017
2
Heart Consultants of Manatee5860 Ranch Lake Blvd Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 269-8016Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Heart Consultants of Manatee7032 US Highway 301 N, Ellenton, FL 34222 Directions (941) 274-4225Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
4
Heart Consultants of Manatee3649 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 274-4226
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Es un excelente profesional
About Dr. Jagan Akella, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1609917665
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akella works at
Dr. Akella has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akella speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Akella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.