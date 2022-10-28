Overview of Dr. Jagan Beedupalli, MD

Dr. Jagan Beedupalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Beedupalli works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Springhill, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.