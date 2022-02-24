Dr. Avasarala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Avasarala's Office Locations
UMG Neuroscience Associates200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4500
Kentucky Neuroscience Institute-Wing C740 N Limestone Rm B101, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5661
Uk Department of Neurology740 Rose St Rm Wing, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was worried about my visit after reading reviews, but my experience with him was great. He is clearly intelligent, thorough in examinations and ordered tests that were needed and made sure all of my questions and concerns were answered. He had a pleasant personality and was kind and caring. I had a very ill mannered neurologist in my home state and came to the KY clinic to see Dr. A- a specialist in MS and I am so happy I did and look forward to my next appointment to get some answers.
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Avasarala has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avasarala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
