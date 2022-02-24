See All Neurologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD

Neurology
2.0 (16)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD

Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Avasarala works at Neuroscience Associates in Greenville, SC with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kathryn Schnapp, MD
Dr. Kathryn Schnapp, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jennifer Lord, MD
Dr. Jennifer Lord, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. Avasarala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UMG Neuroscience Associates
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4500
  2. 2
    Kentucky Neuroscience Institute-Wing C
    740 N Limestone Rm B101, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5661
  3. 3
    Uk Department of Neurology
    740 Rose St Rm Wing, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Avasarala?

    Feb 24, 2022
    I was worried about my visit after reading reviews, but my experience with him was great. He is clearly intelligent, thorough in examinations and ordered tests that were needed and made sure all of my questions and concerns were answered. He had a pleasant personality and was kind and caring. I had a very ill mannered neurologist in my home state and came to the KY clinic to see Dr. A- a specialist in MS and I am so happy I did and look forward to my next appointment to get some answers.
    Michelle — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Avasarala to family and friends

    Dr. Avasarala's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Avasarala

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD.

    About Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972576940
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Avasarala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avasarala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avasarala has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avasarala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Avasarala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avasarala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avasarala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avasarala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.