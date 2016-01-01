Dr. Jagat Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagat Shetty, MD
Overview of Dr. Jagat Shetty, MD
Dr. Jagat Shetty, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Shetty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shetty's Office Locations
-
1
Emanate Health1135 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 732-8390
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shetty?
About Dr. Jagat Shetty, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1659548865
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shetty works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.