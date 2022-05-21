Dr. Jagathi Challagalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challagalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagathi Challagalla, MD
Dr. Jagathi Challagalla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center, Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Wichita Falls Cancer Center
5400 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310
(940) 691-8271
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Graham
1339 East St Ste 420, Graham, TX 76450
(940) 691-8271
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been under Dr. Challagalla’s care since June of 2011. During that time she has treated me for GIST, Lymphoma, and on going Stage 4 Lung cancer. I am sure that without her being involved and managing my cancer treatment of me I would not be alive today. She is very personable and knows her patients. Her clinical skills and knowledge base are amazing. She is and had been my life line for over a decade. Thanks!!
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Einstein
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Challagalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Challagalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Challagalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Challagalla has seen patients for Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Challagalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Challagalla speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Challagalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Challagalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Challagalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Challagalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.