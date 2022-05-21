Overview of Dr. Jagathi Challagalla, MD

Dr. Jagathi Challagalla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center, Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Challagalla works at Texas Oncology in Wichita Falls, TX with other offices in Graham, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.