General Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Jagbir Beniwal, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Wayne, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jagbir Beniwal, MD

Dr. Jagbir Beniwal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Beniwal works at Beniwal MD LLC in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beniwal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beniwal MD LLC
    508 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 942-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hyperparathyroidism
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Veins
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Cystotomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Meniscus Surgery
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Rib Fracture
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jagbir Beniwal, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134229172
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beniwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beniwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beniwal has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beniwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beniwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beniwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beniwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beniwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

