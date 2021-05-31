Dr. Jagdeep Wander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagdeep Wander, MD
Overview of Dr. Jagdeep Wander, MD
Dr. Jagdeep Wander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, VA.
Dr. Wander works at
Dr. Wander's Office Locations
Conrad H Daum MD PC400 E Burwell St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 387-3105
Limited To Official State Duties Only340 Bagley Cir, Marion, VA 24354 Directions (276) 783-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Five star rating great dr and listens to us when we have problems in care very polite
About Dr. Jagdeep Wander, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851527592
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wander accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wander.
