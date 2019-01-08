Dr. Jagdev Heir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagdev Heir, MD
Overview of Dr. Jagdev Heir, MD
Dr. Jagdev Heir, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Heir's Office Locations
Jagdev Singh Heir MD Prof Corp.1215 Plumas St Ste 300, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 673-9131
Sacramento Surgical Arts, PC4170 Truxel Rd Ste C, Sacramento, CA 95834 Directions (916) 419-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heir?
Outstanding ! I have had nothing but great experiences with Dr. Heir. As a referring dentist, he has taken outstanding care of my patients that i have referred to him, including the most complex of pathology cases. Now speaking as both a dentist and a family man, Dr. Heir has taken equally outstanding care of my family members for many years. These family members include my late wife, my granddaughter and grandson, and several years after my late wife's passing, my GF.
About Dr. Jagdev Heir, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heir accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heir works at
Dr. Heir speaks Punjabi and Spanish.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Heir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.