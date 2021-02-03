Dr. Jagdev Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagdev Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Jagdev Singh, MD
Dr. Jagdev Singh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Colunga & Lowe Audiology6101 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-5576
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr. Singh is great. Great personality, and excellent care.
About Dr. Jagdev Singh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 57 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1699887513
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- Royal Victoria Hosp McGill|Shaughnessy Va Hosp
- University Alberta Hosp
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.