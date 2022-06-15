See All Otolaryngologists in Brockton, MA
Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD

Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University College Med Scis Delhi University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Norwood Hospital, Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dhingra works at ENT Specialists in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dhingra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brockton Office
    35 Pearl St Ste 200, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 588-8034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Norwood Hospital
  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Common Cold Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dhingra?

    Jun 15, 2022
    I am a physician seeing Dr. Dhingra for 2 new different problems. He did an excellent job in diagnosing the 2 separate problems and setting up a treatment plan. Also had him last year for a difficult thyroid biopsy and again he did a great job.
    warren nickerson — Jun 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dhingra to family and friends

    Dr. Dhingra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dhingra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD.

    About Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275557738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Royal College Surgs
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tufts/New England Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University College Med Scis Delhi University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhingra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhingra works at ENT Specialists in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Dhingra’s profile.

    Dr. Dhingra has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhingra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhingra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhingra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhingra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhingra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.