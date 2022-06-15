Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhingra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD
Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University College Med Scis Delhi University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Norwood Hospital, Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dhingra's Office Locations
Brockton Office35 Pearl St Ste 200, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 588-8034
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Norwood Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a physician seeing Dr. Dhingra for 2 new different problems. He did an excellent job in diagnosing the 2 separate problems and setting up a treatment plan. Also had him last year for a difficult thyroid biopsy and again he did a great job.
About Dr. Jagdish Dhingra, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1275557738
Education & Certifications
- Royal College Surgs
- Tufts/New England Med Center
- University College Med Scis Delhi University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhingra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhingra has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhingra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhingra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhingra.
