Dr. Jagdish Nachnani, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jagdish Nachnani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Dr. Nachnani works at Highpoint Health Partners Gastroenterology Liver Disease in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highpoint Health Partners Gastroenterology Liver Disease
    300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 210, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 230-8070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Vanderbilt Integrated Gastroenterology
    1616 W Main St Ste 101, Lebanon, TN 37087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 453-7216
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysphagia
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Hiatal Hernia
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
E. coli Food Poisoning
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
Viral Enteritis
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2019
    I've been seeing him for about 2 years and he's always been knowledgeable about what he's doing and has a great bedside manner like his brother Dr Anil Nachnani.
    Keithia Holland — Nov 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jagdish Nachnani, MD
    About Dr. Jagdish Nachnani, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891726303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barisal Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jagdish Nachnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nachnani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nachnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nachnani has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nachnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachnani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

