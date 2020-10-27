Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD
Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
Pediatric Health Center of El Paso PA11026 VISTA DEL SOL DR, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 593-5444
2
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-6686
3
Westside Pediatric Night Clinic PA3901 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 838-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best doctor I've been going there since I was born!
About Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1518959709
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
