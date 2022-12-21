Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda. MS University and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Clinic13634 N 93rd Ave Ste 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 209-7227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Digestive Health Clinic18715 N Reems Rd Ste 140, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 209-7227Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
The 3rd colonoscopy performed by Dr. Patel, and once again it was done in a way that made me very comfortable and confident. The nursing and anesthesia personnel were equally competent, friendly and very professional. I highly recommend Dr, Patel's practice for this procedure.
About Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1730294844
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Medical Coll Baroda. MS University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.