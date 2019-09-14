Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagdish Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Jagdish Shah, MD
Dr. Jagdish Shah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Shah Neurology & Epilepsy LLC1700 Bent Creek Blvd Ste 150, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 697-4980
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is a very intelligent man and a kind and caring doctor. You can’t find better care anywhere.
About Dr. Jagdish Shah, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Headache, Vertigo and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
