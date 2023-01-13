Dr. Jagindra Mangru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagindra Mangru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jagindra Mangru, MD
Dr. Jagindra Mangru, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Mangru works at
Dr. Mangru's Office Locations
-
1
Cumming Rheumatology & Arthritis3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Mem # 203, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 887-5159Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangru?
I saw Alpana, the NP in Dr Mangru’s office. She was very kind and listened carefully to me describe the symptoms I was experiencing. I had my first office visit right before the Christmas holidays and messaged her several times during the holidays - she responded by the next day and was very helpful and responsive. On my next visit she was very open to my thoughts about which medication to prescribe and took my concerns seriously. She even called me at home later to discuss an alternative medication since I was having reservations. I felt like I was in excellent hands. Also the office staff and nurses were pleasant and efficient.
About Dr. Jagindra Mangru, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922028034
Education & Certifications
- U Of Ia Hosp and Clin
- howard university hospital
- howard university hospital
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangru works at
Dr. Mangru has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.