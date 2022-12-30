Dr. Jagjeet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagjeet Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jagjeet Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SG Hosp and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Freehold901 W Main St Ste 240, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (973) 285-7800
-
2
Eatontown4 Industrial Way W Lowr Level, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 455-8225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Somerville92 E Main St Ste 201, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 648-3636Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Altair Health - Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Excellent pain physician, great experience.
About Dr. Jagjeet Singh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1740456755
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont-FAHC
- Boston Med Ctr Boston University
- Cooper Hosp/UMDNJ
- SG Hosp
- Rutgers University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.