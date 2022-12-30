See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Freehold, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Jagjeet Singh, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (96)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jagjeet Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SG Hosp and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Altair Health in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ, Somerville, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Freehold
    901 W Main St Ste 240, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800
  2. 2
    Eatontown
    4 Industrial Way W Lowr Level, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 455-8225
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Somerville
    92 E Main St Ste 201, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-3636
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Altair Health - Morristown
    310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jagjeet Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740456755
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Vermont-FAHC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston Med Ctr Boston University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hosp/UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SG Hosp
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
