Overview

Dr. Jagjeet Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SG Hosp and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Altair Health in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ, Somerville, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.