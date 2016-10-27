Dr. Jagjit Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagjit Tandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jagjit Tandon, MD
Dr. Jagjit Tandon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Christian MC-Punjab U, Ludhiana and is affiliated with Bradford Regional Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, Penn Highlands Elk, Upmc Cole and Upmc Kane.
Dr. Tandon works at
Dr. Tandon's Office Locations
Colton Health480 Fourth Ave Ste 409, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 425-2080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bradford Regional Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
- Penn Highlands Elk
- Upmc Cole
- Upmc Kane
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
caring and to the point . Patient comfort is his goal. He helped me tremendously
About Dr. Jagjit Tandon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1669599296
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- Christian MC-Punjab U, Ludhiana
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Tandon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandon works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.