Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD
Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Chann's Office Locations
Jagmeet K Chann MD Inc.6089 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 449-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chann has provided excellent care for me over the past five years.
About Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1295843076
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chann has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chann speaks Hindi.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Chann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chann.
