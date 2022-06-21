See All Psychiatrists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (45)
Map Pin Small Fresno, CA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD

Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Chann works at Psychotherapy Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jagmeet K Chann MD Inc.
    6089 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-8060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr. Chann has provided excellent care for me over the past five years.
    Janet Hopper — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1295843076
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chann works at Psychotherapy Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chann’s profile.

    Dr. Chann has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Chann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chann.

