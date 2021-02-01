Dr. Klair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jagpal Klair, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagpal Klair, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Klair works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists - Tacoma Clinic2202 S Cedar St Ste 330, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-5127
-
2
Group Health Occupational Hlth Services11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3425
-
3
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-5162
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klair?
Dr. Klair is professional, has good mannerisms and cares about his patient's. He talks calmly and puts peace in the heart.
About Dr. Jagpal Klair, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1710327762
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klair works at
Dr. Klair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.