Dr. Jagpreet Mukker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jagpreet Mukker, DPM
Dr. Jagpreet Mukker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mukker works at
Dr. Mukker's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center7210 N Milburn Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93722 Directions (559) 224-5101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jagpreet Mukker, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
- Male
- 1699732156
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mukker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mukker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukker works at
Dr. Mukker has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mukker speaks Punjabi and Spanish.
Dr. Mukker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.